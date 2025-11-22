Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das' son and Bhawanipatna (Sadar) MLA Sagar Charan Das on Friday sought immediate action against miscreants who allegedly issued death threats to him through one of his close acquaintances, Devanand Joshi of Deypur village in Kalahandi district.

Letter to DGP highlights safety concerns

In a letter written to Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania, MLA Das stated that on Thursday evening, a group of four to five unidentified men approached Joshi and forcibly sought information about his whereabouts. The miscreants allegedly threatened Joshi with dire consequences if he failed to cooperate and share the location of the Congress MLA.

Das claimed that the miscreants also issued death threats to him through Joshi. The accused persons were reportedly carrying guns and other weapons.

Calling it a grave threat to his safety, Das wrote, “Being a public representative, this is a serious concern where my own safety and right to life and freedom are being challenged by illegal entities. If people associated with me are being threatened in such a blatant manner, no one will feel safe.”

The MLA in his letter urged Khurania to take urgent note of the incident, register an FIR, and initiate an investigation. He informed that he is currently out of station for prior commitments but assured full cooperation with authorities upon his return to Bhawanipatna.

Das serves as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Bhawanipatna (Sadar) and is part of the Standing Committee-IV and the Rules Committee.

Taking to his X handle, PCC president Bhakta Charan wrote, “Some miscreants armed with guns openly threatened our Zone President outside his home to disclose the whereabouts and personal information of Bhawanipatna MLA Sagar Charan Das. They even told him to communicate that they will target Sagar’s life. Why are you allowing such Jungleraj to happen in our state CM @MohanMOdisha?”

Congress raises concerns over Law and Order in Odisha

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party on Friday raised the issue alleging deteriorating law and order in Odisha under the BJP-led government. “The fact that a rising and popular MLA in the state has received death threats shows that it is not Mohan’s government, but the rule of criminals that is prevailing in the state. The police arrest criminals only to release them again, indicating that a new era of jungle raj has begun in Odisha,” alleged the Congress party.

Demanding stringent action against the miscreants, the party warned that if Odisha Police fail to take action, it will stage a protest, including a gherao of the DGP office.

(IANS)