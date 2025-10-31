Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court today expressed displeasure over the statements of Berhampur SP with regard to an election petition while sharing details regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder of BJP leader Pitabas Panda in Berhampur on October 6.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M had claimed that there was a link between the election petition filed against Berhampur MLA Anil Kumar and the murder of Pitabas Panda.

The election petition has a link with the murder case, claimed police

The SP reportedly said that an election petition, filed against the Berhampur MLA, has emerged as a common link between Bikram Panda and Siba Shankar Dash, two key accused in the murder case.

According to the SP, a person, who works as a helper at Dash’s residence, had filed the election petition in the Orissa High Court while former MLA Bikram Panda had paid the legal expenses and advocate fees.

“If true, it is indeed disturbing to observe that a police officer as senior as the SP chose to publicly comment on an ongoing election dispute before this Court. In the video submitted before the court, the SP is also seen commenting on the possible outcome of the Election Petition, which is entirely unwarranted,” said the High Court while expressing its displeasure.

High Court seeks explanation from Berhampur SP by Nov 7

Justice Sashikanta Mishra of Orissa HC has asked the Berhampur SP to submit an explanation in this regard by November 7.

“This court therefore, deems it proper to call for an explanation from the SP, Berhampur as to under what circumstances and for what reason he gave the above statement, if at all, referring especially to the election petition being heard by this court and as to why such conduct shall not be treated as contempt of this court,” added the HC.