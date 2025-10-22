Berhampur: In a major development in the lawyer Pitabas Panda murder case, the Berhampur police today arrested 12 persons, including former Berhampur MLA and Ganjam district BJD president Bikram Panda, in connection with the incident.

The other arrested individuals include sharpshooter Chintu Pradhan, Corporator Malaya Bisoyi, former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Shiv Shankar Dash, Bikram Panda’s associate Madan Dalei, student leader Yogi Rout, Rajendra Sahu, and Kalia Bhuyan.

After the arrests, all of them were taken to a local court. They were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days due to rejection of their bail pleas.

Earlier, Bikram Panda was summoned to the Baidyanathpur Police Station here on Tuesday for questioning over a financial transaction suspected of being linked to the case. A special police team quizzed him late into the night.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

About the murder incident

It may be recalled that Pitabas Panda, a member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle near his residence at Brahmanagar under Baidyanathpur police limits around 10 pm on October 6. He sustained bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Extensive probe by police

The police have been probing multiple angles, including property disputes, loan dealings, and professional rivalry. Over the past 15 days, police have questioned more than 80 individuals and examined over 500 CCTV footage clips, as well as the deceased’s call detail records (CDR).

