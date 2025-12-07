Bhubaneswar: Setting a decisive roadmap for the future of grassroots knowledge infrastructure, the Odisha Public Library Conference 2025 concluded in Bhubaneswar on Sunday with a strong collective commitment to establish modern digital public libraries in every panchayat of Odisha.

The conference marked a significant step forward in transforming libraries from traditional book hubs into dynamic centres of digital access, learning, innovation and community empowerment to build an inclusive knowledge culture across Odisha.

Hosted at the Bhanja Kala Mandap, this one-day conference was organised by The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA), a global organisation of Odias based in the United States.

This year’s theme was “Odisha Public Library Vision”, focusing on a future-ready library ecosystem across the state. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi graced the occasion as the chief guest and appreciated OSA’s visionary initiative. Kendrapada MLA Ganeshwar Behera also graced the event.

“Libraries play a crucial role in enhancing the knowledge of students, youth, and people from every walk of life. Therefore, establishing new libraries and modernising the present library infrastructure is essential. We must collectively work to realise OSA’s proposal for establishing modern public libraries in rural Odisha,” said the Speaker.

The conference put emphasis on building integrated modern public library network in the state

Four panel discussions were held at the conference exploring themes such as Building an integrated modern public library network in Odisha, Capital investment in India’s digital public libraries, libraries of the 21st century—from information centres to innovation hubs and strengthening the civil society-driven library movement in Odisha.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of OSA’s Odisha Public Library Initiative, and Convenor Nishikant Sahoo presented key proposals and insights. The conference engaged in extensive deliberations on how Odisha can rapidly build state-of-the-art public libraries accessible to every citizen, and how a robust library movement under the leadership of the state government can play a transformational role in societal empowerment.

Dr Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner of Karnataka, participated as the keynote speaker through video conference. She highlighted how Karnataka has become a model for the entire nation by successfully creating a community-centred digital library ecosystem with development of close to six thousand public libraries across the state.

"A library empowers society across all sectors. In Karnataka, modern libraries have been set up in more than 5,800 gram panchayats. For smooth operation, the state government has signed MoUs with various organisations. These libraries are supporting children’s education while enabling youth, SHG women, and elderly citizens to enhance their skills through access to computers, internet, and other facilities,” said Dr Mahadevan.

The conference emphasised on how modern libraries can enhance youth employability, support skill building across different social groups, expand digital and financial literacy, and create inclusive access to knowledge. Discussions were also held on establishing sustainable public libraries under ‘Bikasita Gaon, Bikasita Odisha’ and Odia Asmita, implementing the Odisha Public Library Act 2001, and expediting the Gram Panchayat Library Circular 2018 under MGNREGA.

A video message from OSA President Nagesh Rajanala was broadcast during the event. Many prominent attendees including OSA members Professor Debendra Das, Jaygopal Mohanty, officials from the Odisha Library Network, educationists, library movement activists, faculty of Library Science, administrators of several libraries, media professionals, writers, social workers, and intellectuals participated in the event.