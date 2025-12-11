Bhubaneswar: Outsourcing employees in Odisha have expressed their resentment over Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s statement regarding the possibility of breach of data confidentiality.

The Odisha Government Outsourcing Employees Association has threatened to launch an agitation over the issue.

Speaking at an event in the capital city here today, the Chief Minister criticized the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha for depending upon outsourcing or contractual employees to run the system.

“The outsourcing or contractual employees cannot take decision regarding the utilization of budgetary allocations. Besides, there are also chances of breach of data confidentiality by the outsourcing staff,” stated the Chief Minister.

The contractual employees urged the CM to clear the air on his statement

The outsourcing employees claimed that they have been providing services to various departments of the state government with all sincerity and honesty for last 15-20 years.

“We have been serving the government despite lack of job regularization. We urge the Chief Minister to clear the air on his statement regarding confidentiality of government data. Otherwise, we will be forced to launch an agitation on this issue,” said the association.

“During his tenure as an Opposition MLA, Majhi himself had supported our genuine demands before the state government. But he has failed to fulfill our demands after becoming the Chief Minister of Odisha. Now, his statement regarding the data confidentiality has hurt us deeply,” added the association.