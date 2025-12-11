Bhubaneswar: The state government will soon launch a drive to reclaim encroached lands across Odisha. This was revealed by Revenue MinisterSuresh Pujari today.

The Minister has also announced that the state government will initiate stern action against the encroachers if they fail to surrender the encroached landed properties voluntarily.

“Many influential people have encroached upon government lands across the state. They should immediately surrender those properties voluntarily. Otherwise, the government will evict the encroachers and also collect the expenses of the eviction drive from them,” said Pujari.

Govt to provide 4 decimals of land to all landless people

The Revenue Department has asked the Tehsildars to prepare a database with regard to encroachment of government lands across Odisha. The database will have detailed information regarding the encroached properties and the encroachers.

“The state government is committed to provide 4 decimals of land to all landless people in Odisha. But, it will not show any leniency to the influential people who have encroached upon government plots,” added the Minister.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had earlier asked all district Collectors to identify the encroachments on government land in both rural and urban areas and reclaim those properties.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently informed the Odisha Assembly that around 500 acres of government land in the capital city of Bhubaneswar have been encroached by rich and influential people.