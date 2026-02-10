Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday appealed to citizens not to pay bribes to revenue officials for getting their pending work done, assuring that the government is committed to delivering services transparently.

“The Revenue Department is monitoring the day-to-day work assigned to officials. I am personally receiving grievances and complaints over the phone. There may be delays at times, but citizens should never bribe officials to get their work done,” the Minister said.

He urged people to directly inform him if any official demands money, adding that the government remains alert and accountable.

Stringent action taken against corrupt officers, says Pujari

Clarifying the government’s firm stand against corruption, Pujari acknowledged that bribery has been a long-standing issue in offices under the Revenue Department. “The department has taken stringent action against tainted officials. Proceedings have been initiated against nearly 300 OAS officers so far. Revenue inspectors have been suspended, and several officials have been arrested as per law,” he said.

Common citizens are the real VIPs, Minister asserts

The Minister emphasised that common citizens should be treated as VIPs. “The people are, in fact, the real chiefs. There is a provision to offer a chair and water to any citizen or complainant visiting an office. However, corruption has become a habit, and many reforms are required to eradicate it completely,” he noted.

Assuring further reforms, Pujari said the Revenue Department would be made corruption-free. He added that officials would be posted at better places based on their performance and integrity.