Sambalpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said plans are underway to develop the Sundargarh–Jharsuguda–Sambalpur–Bargarh corridor as Odisha’s second economic zone, which is expected to attract substantial investment and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

Inaugurating the ‘CII Sambalpur Initiative’, Pradhan said Sambalpur is poised to play a pivotal role in the country’s development journey and is set to emerge as eastern India’s next growth engine, driven by its coal reserves, energy sector, educational institutions, and rich textile heritage.

During the programme, the Union Minister participated in an interactive session with industry leaders, administrators, and public representatives, where he highlighted Sambalpur’s industrial potential, youth empowerment, and roadmap for future development.

He noted that while the state government is working to develop the Cuttack–Bhubaneswar–Paradip–Puri belt as Odisha’s first economic zone, the Sundargarh–Jharsuguda–Sambalpur–Bargarh corridor is being planned as the second such zone to accelerate industrial growth and regional development.

Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, Pradhan said a nearly 50-km outer ring road is under construction to improve connectivity and support urban expansion. Industrial plots are also being prepared to meet future industrial requirements.

Emphasising skill development, the Minister stressed the need to equip local youth with modern skills, including emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, to meet global industry demands. He said empowering youth with future-ready capabilities is essential for sustaining economic growth.

On the occasion, several initiatives were launched, including the CII Education to Employment (E2E) Career Lounge at the Central Library and the CII National Skill Centre in Sambalpur. The Odisha Entrepreneurs Development Forum and CII’s programmes for micro and small entrepreneurs were also introduced to promote entrepreneurship in the state.

An MoU was signed between the Sambalpur district administration, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, and CII’s Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence to promote market-oriented transformation in agriculture, fisheries, and dairy sectors.

Pradhan expressed confidence that with focused development in industry, infrastructure, skill enhancement, and entrepreneurship, Sambalpur will play a transformative role in Odisha’s growth and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic progress.