Berhampur: In a major development in the sensational murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda, police have reportedly questioned former Berhampur MLA and Ganjam district BJD president Bikram Panda in connection with the incident.

Cops have also arrested a sharpshooter, Chintu, from Bengaluru. The firearm used in the crime has also been seized, reports said.

As per reports, Panda was summoned to the police station on Tuesday for questioning over a financial transaction suspected of being linked to the case. A special police team quizzed him late into the night.

Despite several arrests, the case has remained unsolved for weeks. The interrogation of Panda has now emerged as a pivotal point in the investigation. Earlier, Southern Range IG Niti Shekhar had said that the investigation was in its final stage.

Youth detained from Puri

Meanwhile, Berhampur police have also detained a youth from Puri who had been absconding since the murder. Acting on a tip-off, a special team tracked his location near the seashore and arrested him. A pistol, reportedly hidden in the sand, was also recovered. However, police have not made any official statement about this development.

A press conference is expected within a day or two, during which the police may share details of their findings.

Extensive probe by police

The police have been probing multiple angles, including property disputes, loan dealings, and professional rivalry. Over the past 15 days, police have questioned more than 80 individuals and examined over 500 CCTV footage clips, as well as the deceased’s call detail records (CDR).

The investigation also revealed the involvement of several prominent local figures, including a student leader and a corporator, pointing towards possible political motives.

About the murder incident

It may be recalled that Pitabas Panda, a member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle near his residence at Brahmanagar under Baidyanathpur police limits around 10 pm on October 6. He sustained bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also read: Over 50 quizzed in BJP leader murder case.