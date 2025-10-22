Berhampur: The murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda in Berhampur was the result of a well-organised criminal conspiracy involving multiple layers of planning, hired shooters, and financial dealings of Rs 50 lakh, revealed Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M at a press conference here today.

According to the SP, accused Bikram Panda, former Berhampur MLA and Ganjam district BJD president, and Pintu Das were the main conspirators behind the killing, allegedly motivated by political, personal and financial reasons. They roped in Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei to execute the plan, who in turn contacted Uma Bisoyi to arrange shooters from Bihar.

Shooters hired from Bihar

Uma Bisoyi brought four sharpshooters from Bihar with plans for the murder made between September 10 and 14. They stayed on rent at the house of one Sunya Chandra Das in Berhampur. Malaya Bisoyi told Das that the men had come for medical purposes, which made him believe the story, though he had doubts. Police clarified that Das had no role in the murder.

However, the plan could not be executed during that period as one of the shooters’ wives fell ill and they returned to Bihar. Later, a fresh plan was made with local sharpshooters. The shooters rented a house near Pitabas Panda’s residence, and after conducting reconnaissance, executed the murder on October 6, the SP said.

The day of the murder

On the fateful day, shooter Kurupati Bhuyan and his associate Chintu Pradhan, who had come from Bengaluru, reached Panda’s house on a motorcycle. As Pitabas Panda came out, they greeted him and then fired shots at him. Kurupati pulled the trigger while Chintu drove the motorcycle, according to the SP.

After the attack, they fled towards Sitalapalli, where they changed their clothes, then moved through Purushottampur and abandoned the vehicle at Rameswar before escaping to Puri, police said.

Financial trail and arrests



The total deal amount was Rs 50 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh was paid in advance to the shooters. The deal money was handled by Uma Bisoyi. Police have found clear evidence of criminal conspiracy against Bikram Panda, said the SP.

So far, 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while three are still absconding. Efforts are on by the police to nab the remaining accused.

