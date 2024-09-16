Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow to dedicate various schemes and projects including Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 11.00 AM from Ahmedabad by a special IAF aircraft and leave for Gadakana Basti by road at 11.05 AM. He is scheduled to reach the slum area at 11.15 AM and interact with PMAY-Urban beneficiaries for half an hour.

Following interaction with beneficiaries, PM Modi is scheduled to depart Gadakana Basti at 11.50 AM and move towards Janata Maidan where he will dedicate Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government's 'much-hyped' Subhadra Yojana to women beneficiaries of Odisha.

As per the schedule, the foundation stone of various projects and schemes will be laid and dedicated to the nation by the PM in Bhubaneswar between 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM tomorrow.

After the programme, Modi is scheduled to depart the venue at 1.05 PM and leave for Bhubaneswar airport. He will reach the airport at 1.20 PM and return to Delhi by the IAF flight at 1.25 PM. He is scheduled to land at Delhi airport at 3.35 PM.

In view of the PM's visit to Odisha, Twin City Commissionerate Police will impose several traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar tomorrow. The restrictions will be imposed from 7.30 AM to 3.00 PM.