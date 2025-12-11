Baripada: Forest officials have arrested five members of a poaching gang operating inside the Similipal forest. A country-made gun, several traps and a large quantity of dry wild meat were recovered from them.

The arrested men are Barsing Ho (33), Charan Ho (43), Chhale Ho (23), Sagar Ho (29) and Sukra Ho (32). All are residents of Jadida village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

AI cameras help track poachers

A team from the Similipal South Wildlife Division intercepted the group at Jadida village under the Jenabil range on December 9. The operation was based on intelligence inputs and surveillance using AI-enabled infrared and trap cameras.

During the raid, officials seized a loaded country-made SBML gun, seven traps, two torch lights, 535 grams of dry meat, polythene sheets and materials used for preparing gunpowder.

Case registered under the Wildlife Act

Following the arrests, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The accused were produced before the Baripada CJM Court yesterday.