Bhubaneswar: A significant discussion over the safety of the Hirakud Dam took place in the Odisha Assembly on Thursday as Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya voiced concern in this regard during the Zero Hour.

Acharya said last year’s assessment indicated a 27 per cent reduction in the reservoir’s water-holding capacity. He said heavy silt has accumulated in the dam and inadequate maintenance could pose a major threat to both the state and the country in the coming years.

He also criticised the decision to allocate land near the reservoir to companies for large hotel projects. Such developments, he said, ignored the safety needs of one of the country’s most important dams.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister's response

Responding to the concerns, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the issue was indeed serious and that the Centre had already prepared a Dam Safety Act between 2019 and 2024. He said he had discussed the matter with the Union Jal Shakti Minister.

Pujari said a Japanese firm was once engaged for silt removal, but the effort remained incomplete because of the trees inside the dam. He said the state government had informed the Centre about the matter.

He added that work related to strengthening Hirakud’s safety measures was underway.