Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently on a visit to Odisha, visited the Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur and offered prayers today. She left Bhubaneswar in the morning and reached Jajpur in a special helicopter.

The President also performed Pinda Daan at Nabhi Gaya on the temple premises, a sacred site associated with ancestral rituals. Her visit to the temple was conducted amid tight security arrangements. The entire temple premises were barricaded, and elaborate security measures were put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

After completing the temple visit, President Murmu is scheduled to travel to Balasore to attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University.

Following the event, she is scheduled to go to Puri later in the evening and visit the Shree Jagannath Temple.

