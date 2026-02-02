Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu today arrived in Bhubaneswar on a six-day visit to Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The President reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the capital city in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the evening.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi received the President at the airport.

Murmu was escorted to the Governor’s House soon after her arrival. She is scheduled to visit Biraja Temple at Jajpur and offer prayers on February 3 (Tuesday).

All schools in Jajpur town will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the President’s visit.

The President will also attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore on February 3.

President to attend ‘Black Swan Summit’ on Feb 6

Murmu is scheduled to visit Mayurbhanj on February 4 and unveil the statue of tribal leader Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren at Rairangpur. She will interact with the students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Mahuldiha.

The President will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple projects, including the Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital and developmental works at the OUAT.

On February 6, Murmu is scheduled to interact with women and youth from tribal communities at Similipal. She will grace the ‘Black Swan Summit’ in the capital city here on the same day.

The President is scheduled to travel to neighbouring Chhattisgarh on February 7 and inaugurate the ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’ festival at Jagdalpur.