Jajpur: The Biraja Temple in Odisha’s Jajpur district will remain closed for devotees on February 3 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the shrine.

General darshan suspended from early morning during President’s ‘Pind Daan’ programme

According to a notification issued by the Biraja Temple Trust Board Office, general darshan at Maa Biraja Temple will be suspended from 5.30 am onwards on February 3. The temple will remain closed to devotees during the President’s visit and ‘Pind Daan’ programme until her departure from the temple premises.

President’s Odisha Itinerary

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on February 2 for a five-day visit. She will reach Bhubaneswar on the same day and stay overnight in the state capital.

On February 3, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan (FM) University in Balasore as the chief guest before visiting the Biraja Temple in Jajpur.

Visits to Mayurbhanj and Similipal

During the final leg of her Odisha tour, the President will visit Mayurbhanj district on February 5 and 6, where she is slated to participate in several official and cultural programmes.

In view of her visit, the entry gates of Similipal National Park will remain closed to visitors for three days, from February 4 to February 6.

Security and preparations

The President’s visit is expected to lead to heightened security arrangements and extensive administrative preparations across the districts included in her itinerary.