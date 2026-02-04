Puri: President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently on a visit to Odisha, offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri this morning.

During her visit, the President performed Pinda Daan rituals at Sweta Ganga and had darshan of the deities inside the temple.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accompanied the President during the temple visit.

In view of the President's visit, darshan for the general public was suspended for four hours from 6 am to 10 am.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the temple premises to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.