Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday visited the famous Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur district as part of her five-day tour to Odisha.

First-ever presidential visit to Biraja Temple

This marked the first visit by a sitting President of India to the historic temple, a significant moment for the temple servitors as well as devotees.

Pind Daan ritual at sacred Navigaya

During her visit, the President offered pind daan—a sacred ritual performed for ancestors—at Navigaya, also known as Nabhi Gaya. After completing the ritual, she had darshan of Maa Biraja, the presiding deity, and offered prayers at the temple.

Why Navigaya holds special significance

Navigaya is considered one of the most important Pitru Tirthas in Hindu tradition, where devotees perform pind daan for the salvation of their ancestors. According to religious belief, there are three principal pilgrimages for offering pindas in India—Pada Gaya in Andhra Pradesh, Shira Gaya in Bihar, and Navigaya at the Biraja Temple premises in Jajpur. It is believed that ancestors attain liberation from suffering when pind daan is completed at all three sites. Devotees from Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh regularly visit Navigaya before proceeding to the Jagannath Temple in Puri for blessings.

Rituals conducted as per tradition

As per schedule, President Murmu arrived at the Maa Biraja Temple at 9.50 am and performed the pind daan rituals at Navigaya. Sixteen priests were engaged for the ceremony. The ritual was conducted by priests Saroj Kumar Pati, Abinash Pani, Satyaranjan Pani and Kalyan Pani under the supervision of priest Himanshu Sekhar Pati Mishra.

Prayer at Biraja Temple

Following the pind daan, the President offered prayers at the Biraja Temple. Chief Priest Dr Gyan Ranjan Pati, along with priests Durga Madhav Pani, Bijay Kumar Pani and Satya Ranjan Pani, were present during the rituals. Additionally, 32 Brahmin servitors were present at the Mukti Mandap during the ceremonial proceedings.

President Droupadi Murmu at Maa Biraja Temple, Jajpur district

President of India Droupadi Murmu offering prayer at Maa Biraja Temple, Jajpur district

Prez Murmu on premises of Biraja Temple, Jajpur district