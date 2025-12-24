Bhadrak: The Bhadrak police today arrested the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Chandbali town of the district. He has been identified as Babul Das of Chandbali.

"The prime accused was arrested from Jagatsinghpur. The investigation will continue accordingly," a police official said.

A scientific team has been roped in to assist the police in the investigation.

Demanding justice, locals blocked roads at several places in Chandbali this morning by burning tyres.

The 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, while her body was found in a naked condition at a deserted spot near the Baligaon panchayat office on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, the minor girl, who was a Class III student, had left her house around 2 pm but did not return. As evening set in, her family searched for the girl but failed to trace her. Later, locals found her body and informed the family members.

The incident sparked massive outrage, with hundreds of people gathering at the spot. Protesters blocked the Bhadrak-Chandbali main road at Baligaon, burning tyres and staging a demonstration. Due to the road blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road on Tuesday night.

Heavy police deployment has been made in Chandbali to prevent any further escalation, as the situation in the area remains tense.