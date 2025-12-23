Bhubaneswar:Odisha Vigilance arrested Rabindra Kumar Barik, Junior Accountant in the office of the District Manager, Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Sundargarh, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Arrest following property searches

Barik was placed under arrest after Vigilance officials conducted searches at his properties and found him in possession of assets far exceeding his known sources of income. He will be forwarded to the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore later today.

Unexplained assets worth crores detected

During the searches, the Vigilance unearthed several high-value movable and immovable assets allegedly acquired by the accused, including:

One multi-storeyed building

One market complex with a gym

One Kalyan Mandap in Balasore town

One building at Baripada town

Four valuable plots in and around Balasore

Gold ornaments weighing 175 grams

Bank deposits amounting to Rs 43.81 lakh, among other assets

The accused reportedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the source of these assets.

Vigilance case registered under PC Act

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance Police Station Case No. 19/2025 has been registered against Rabindra Kumar Barik under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Further investigation in the case is underway.