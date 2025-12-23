Bhubaneswar:Odisha Vigilance arrested Rabindra Kumar Barik, Junior Accountant in the office of the District Manager, Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Sundargarh, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.
Arrest following property searches
Barik was placed under arrest after Vigilance officials conducted searches at his properties and found him in possession of assets far exceeding his known sources of income. He will be forwarded to the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore later today.
Unexplained assets worth crores detected
During the searches, the Vigilance unearthed several high-value movable and immovable assets allegedly acquired by the accused, including:
- One multi-storeyed building
- One market complex with a gym
- One Kalyan Mandap in Balasore town
- One building at Baripada town
- Four valuable plots in and around Balasore
- Gold ornaments weighing 175 grams
- Bank deposits amounting to Rs 43.81 lakh, among other assets
The accused reportedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the source of these assets.
Vigilance case registered under PC Act
In this connection, Balasore Vigilance Police Station Case No. 19/2025 has been registered against Rabindra Kumar Barik under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.
Further investigation in the case is underway.