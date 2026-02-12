Bhubaneswar: In a major step to prevent land-related fraud, the Odisha government, in collaboration with the Centre, is set to introduce QR code–enabled land pattas, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced on Thursday.

RoR to carry QR Code for instant verification

The Minister said the Record of Rights (RoR) will feature a QR code that can be scanned to instantly access detailed information about the land. This digital verification mechanism is expected to bring greater transparency to land transactions.

Immediate reporting of fraudulent deals

“By scanning the QR code, complete land details will be available. This will significantly reduce fraudulent practices in the buying and selling of land. In case of any fraudulent transaction, the concerned Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector will be immediately alerted,” Pujari said.

Statewide land survey planned

Speaking on land reforms, the Revenue Minister said a comprehensive land survey will be conducted across Odisha to determine the extent of government and private land.

Database on land allotment and usage

He added that a detailed database will be prepared covering land allotted by various government departments in the past, along with information on its current usage, to ensure better land management and accountability.