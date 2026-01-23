Bhubaneswar: The administration in Odisha’s Koraput district has prohibited the sale of non-vegetarian items on January 26 for the celebration of Republic Day.

Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan today sent a letter to all Tahsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Executive Officers in Koraput and asked them to issue official notifications in this regarded under their respective jurisdictions.

In his letter, the Collector asked the officials to issue official notifications prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, egg and other non-vegetarian items for the celebration of the 77th Republic Day.

“You are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting sale of meat, chicken, fish, egg and other non-veg items on January 26 for the occasion of 77th Republic Day celebration in Koraput district,” read the letter.

The ban on the sale of non-vegetarian items across Koraput district will remain in force for only on January 26, reports said.