Bhubaneswar: In view of the India Meteorological Department’s forecast on Cyclone Montha, the Indian Railways has cancelled 61 trains. The train cancellation decision has also been taken to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations.

Details of the cancellations:

• Four trains on 27.10.2025

• 48 trains on 28.10.2025

• Eight trains on 29.10.2025

• One train on 30.10.2025

Some of the important trains cancelled:

• 07166, Bhubaneswar New-Hyderabad Special, on 29.10.2025

• 17479, Puri-Tirupati on 30.10.2025

• 18464, Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar, Prashanti on 29.10.2025

Trains short-terminated/short-originated: Nine

Trains diverted: Six

Trains rescheduled: Nine

Railway officials are closely monitoring the evolving weather conditions in coordination with the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management authorities. Field teams have been deployed for round-the-clock inspection of tracks, signaling systems, and overhead power lines to ensure quick restoration post-cyclone, sources at the Railway stated.

According to the meteorological department, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centered about 120 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 200 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 290 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 510 km southsouthwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the weather bulletin added.