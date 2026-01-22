Bhubaneswar: Indigenous cattle breeds have attracted the attention of visitors at the ongoing Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha (MPSO-2026) in the capital city here. The three-day conclave was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Inder, a Murrah bull, has become the main attraction at the fish and livestock farmers’ conclave. At just 4.5 years of age, Inder already weighs an impressive 17 quintals, reflecting exceptional growth, strength, and genetic potential.

The daily maintenance cost of ‘Inder’ stands at Rs 4,000

Hailing from the Karamveer Breeding Farm in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Inder represents the next generation of scientifically bred, performance-driven Murrah genetics. His powerful frame, balanced body structure, and commanding presence make him a standout animal in elite buffalo breeding circles, said the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Department.

According to the Department, Inder is maintained under a strictly monitored, nutrition-rich feeding programme designed to maximize health, fertility, and longevity. It consumes around 28 kilograms of feed daily, including 5 litres of milk, 2 kilograms of curd, green chickpeas, broken wheat, wheat, pearl millet, and soybean.

The total daily feeding and maintenance cost is approximately Rs 4,000, highlighting the high level of care invested in this exceptional bull.

“With his rapid physical development, superior Murrah traits, and increasing demand for high-quality genetics, Inder’s expected market value is estimated at Rs 4 crore,” said the Department.

Similarly, a five-year-old Kankrej bull, is a major attraction at the mega conclave. The bull showcases the breed’s classic features, including its distinctive lyre-shaped horns, strong skeletal structure, and well-balanced physique. With a height of 5 feet and a solid body weight of approximately 700 kilograms, the bull reflects excellent growth, robustness, and functional efficiency.

Rs 40,000 is spent on ‘Kankrej’ bull in a month

To maintain peak health and performance, the bull is managed under a carefully structured nutrition programme. Its daily diet includes green gram, oil cakes, broken wheat, concentrated feed, chickpea, rice bran, and sesame bran. This protein- and energy-rich feeding regimen supports muscle strength, stamina, fertility, and overall vitality. The monthly feed and maintenance investment stands at approximately Rs 40,000, reflecting the premium care provided to this elite animal, revealed the Department.

“Renowned as a dual-purpose breed, the Kankrej is valued not only for its superior draught power but also for its strong genetic contribution to milk productivity and crossbreeding programs. Its adaptability to harsh climates, resistance to diseases, and long working life make it a preferred choice among progressive farmers and breeders,” it said.