Bhubaneswar: A modern food court, built with an expenditure of Rs 6 crore, near the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city is lying unused even though the construction work was completed around a year ago.

The local residents as well as the food vendors have expressed resentment over the authorities’ alleged callousness in this regard.

The administration had constructed the facility, christened as Barabati Food Court, to provide permanent stalls to the local food vendors and ensure hygienic food for the residents as well as visitors, reports said.

The facility has a swanky dining place and at least 40 permanent stalls. However, the administration is yet to take any step to operationalize the project.

“The food court is lying unused even though the construction work had been completed around a year ago. The street food vendors are facing difficulties due to the callousness of the authorities,” said a local.

Cuttack Mayor said civic authorities are taking steps to allot the stalls among food vendors

Cuttack Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said he has no idea regarding who had taken a decision to build the food court in front of Barabati Stadium.

“I have not seen a food court near any stadium in India. I do not know who had decided to construct the food court near Barabati Stadium. We could have set up the project some other place,” he added.

Mayor Subhash Singh said the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will take steps to allot the stalls at the food court among the local vendors after completion of some minor construction work.

“The stalls at the food court are yet to equipped with electricity and water supply. We will take steps to allot the stalls among the food vendors after the completion of all these works,” he added.