Kamakshyanagar/Dhenkanal: A disturbing case of violence involving minors has come to light from Kamakshyanagar in Odisha's Dhenkanal district where a Class VI student was allegedly stabbed by a senior inside a school campus. The incident took place in Samatanga village on January 9 but came to light after the victim's parents filed a police complaint.

The injured student, identified as Chandan Naik, was rushed to the Anlabereni Community health Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

As per reports, students of the government upper primary school in Samatanga village were playing on the school premises when a Class VII student from the same village allegedly stabbed Chandan apparently over a trivial issue. The knife pierced Chandan’s cheek, leaving him bleeding profusely and lying injured on the school premises. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and his condition is stated to be serious but stable. Doctors said he narrowly escaped a major danger. Chandan's parents Samir Naik and Mamuli Naik, stated that they came to know about the incident nearly an hour later through local residents after which they immediately rushed to the school and took their son to the hospital for treatment.

Knife attack inside campus raises alarm

Following the incident, Chandan’s mother lodged a formal complaint at the Kamakshyanagar police station. The parents have demanded strict action at the administrative level, expressing serious concern over the shocking act of violence involving minors within a school campus.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents and parents, raising questions about student safety and supervision in schools.

Also read: Odisha woman stabbed to death by lover; accused held