Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her lover in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The incident took place at Gobira village under Kuanramunda police outpost limit in Sundargarh.

The deceased has been identified as Sikha Swapna Kalu. She was working as an Anganwadi worker in the locality.

As per reports, the accused had developed a relationship with Sikha some days ago. However, their relationship turned sour after Swapna’s family finalized her wedding with another man.

The victim was supposed to tie the nuptial knot on January 22. She sustained grievous injuries and died after the accused stabbed her today evening.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. They later arrested the accused, reports said.