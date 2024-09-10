Dhenkanal: Another accused in the sexual assault of a homeless woman in Bhapur police limits in Dhenkanal district has been arrested. With the arrest of Katia Moharana, a total of five persons have been arrested so far in the case.

Additional SP, Suryamani Pradhan informed Commissioner of the State Women’s Commission, Minati Behera that five persons have been so far arrested the sexual assault case. Manhunt has been launched another accused.

During a visit to the Dhenkanal SP office, the SWC Commissioner directed the Additional SP to file the charge sheet within 15 days.

The SWC Commissioner also met the homeless woman at the One Stop Centre (Sakhi Kendra) of Dhenkanal.

One accused in the sexual assault case died few months back. As many as seven persons were involved in assaulting the 22-year-old homeless woman sexually in an abandoned Anganwadi Centre where she was staying. She is seven months pregnant.

Strict action demanded

Alleging negligence on the part of the District Police, a delegation of Aam Adami Party submitted a memorandum to the Additional Collector addressing Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The team also submitted another memorandum to the Dhenkanal SP addressing DGP YB Khurania. The party demanded stringent action against the local police officer.

The homeless woman’s father is having severe mental health complications.

After Human Rights Activist Jayanta Kumar Das brought to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) about the matter, the police swung into action and arrested four persons involved in the sexual assault case.

Yesterday, the Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, Sasmita Behera met the victim homeless woman’s father. Behera demanded the State Government to provide ₹20 lakhs compensation and a pucca house under the PM Awas scheme to the homeless woman. The Congress leader also demanded immediate arrest of the other accused.

