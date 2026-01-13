Balangir: In a tragic mishap, an eight-year-old boy lost his eyesight in one eye after a toy found inside a snack packet allegedly exploded in Patnagarh in Odisha'a Balangir district.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening under Titilagarh police station limits.

As per reports, the victim, Ankesh Harpal, a Class III student and son of Lab Harpal of Shagadghat village, had purchased a five-rupee 'Lighthouse' corn puff packet from a local shop. After consuming the snack, Harpal threw the small toy found inside the packet into a fire following which a sudden explosion took place

The blast was so powerful that it struck the child directly in the eye, causing the eyeball to rupture completely. The child was immediately rushed to Titlagarh hospital, where doctors confirmed that the eye was permanently damaged and could not be saved.

Parents demand action against snack manufacturer

Following the incident, the child’s parents approached Titlagarh police station and filed a written complaint. They alleged that the toy included in the snack packet was extremely hazardous and demanded a complete ban on the product. They claimed that the Kurkure Lighthouse packets are manufactured jointly in Medak district of Telangana and Bargarh–Sambalpur districts of Odisha and should be immediately withdrawn from the market owing to the unsafe play objects included in the packaged item. They also demanded strict action against the manufacturing company, and immediate compensation for their injured child.

Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.

