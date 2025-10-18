Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has intensified its investigation into the alleged scam in the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination in the state.

A team of the Crime Branch today conducted searches at the residence of key suspect Muna Mohanty at Kalapathar in Banki area of Cuttack district.

The Crime Branch sleuths had arrested Mohanty from and three others in connection with the scam yesterday.

A three-member team of the Crime Branch accompanied by officials of Baideswar police in Cuttack conducted searches at Mohanty’s residence and seized certain incriminating documents, reports said.

Cops have so far arrested 123 people

The Crime Branch have so far arrested as many as 123 people, including 114 SI aspirants, in connection with the scam. The authorities had earlier postponed the recruitment examination on the suspicion of question paper leak.

Also Read: Odisha SI recruitment exam scam: Here's how the racket operated

As per reports, Mohanty is the key associate of mastermind Shankar Prusty, who is on the run.

Reports, meanwhile, claimed that Mohanty had left school at Class-VIII and got involved in illegal ganja trade in his locality.

He, later, moved to the Odisha capital and worked in a tea stall. Mohanty was allegedly involved in illegal drugs trade in the capital city before working as a middleman for scamsters.

Mohanty allegedly constructed a palatial building at his native village and owned several luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover.

Also Read: Odisha SI exam scam: 3 arrested as Crime Branch raids farmhouse in Nayagarh