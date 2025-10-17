Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the SI recruitment exam scam, the Odisha Crime Branch has uncovered a large-scale question paper leak racket linked to the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024 conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB). The investigation has led to the arrest of four prime accused.

Lavish Lifestyle, Shady Dealings

The Crime Branch identified the prime accused as Muna Mohanty (32) of Kalapathara in Cuttack district. Despite having no stable source of income, Mohanty lived lavishly at Jagamara in Bhubaneswar. Investigators revealed that he ran a crime syndicate along with his associates, Srikanta Maharana alias Rinku, Arabinda Das, Biswaranjan Behera, T. Abhimanyu Dora, and Priyadarsini Samal, under the direction of Sankar Prusty, Director of Panchsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Patia.

As per the police, the gang allegedly worked to break down the government machinery by tampering with the fairness of the examination process and shaking public confidence. Mohanty reportedly stayed away from the public eye while his agents collected original certificates and blank cheques from aspirants in exchange for leaked question papers. Each deal allegedly cost candidates between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

How the Racket Operated

According to the Crime Branch, Muna Mohanty and Srikanta Maharana designed the entire operation. Maharana was responsible for mobilising aspirants, arranging buses for travel to Vizianagaram, managing accommodation, and collecting documents.

Evidence shows that on September 27, Mohanty booked three buses from KSN Tours & Travels in Bhubaneswar, paying Rs 2.3 lakh from his and his mother’s bank accounts. On September 29, he personally supervised the boarding of candidates from Khandagiri and sent agents along to monitor their activities en route to Vizianagaram.

The Crime Branch added that Priyadarsini Samal, who posed as Mohanty’s sister, played a crucial role in the network by collecting money, returning certificates, and helping the accused evade arrest.

Escape and Shelter in Dasapalla

After the police intercepted and detained several candidates before they reached Vizianagaram on September 29, the prime accused fled the city. They later took shelter at the farmhouse of T. Abhimanyu Dora in Dasapalla, Nayagarh district.

Dora, a close associate of Maharana, allegedly provided safe refuge to the absconding accused and passed them updates on police movements through Samal.

Incriminating Evidence Seized

During the investigation, the Crime Branch seized a large amount of evidence, including:

Lists of candidates and travel documents

Payments to travel agencies

Vehicles used in the operation (two tippers, one Scorpio, and one Mahindra Thar)

Hard cash amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh

Over 150 digital devices, such as mobile phones and laptops

The technical evidence, bank transactions, and witness testimonies established the role of the accused.

Four Arrested, 123 Accused in Total

Following interrogation, the Crime Branch arrested Muna Mohanty, Srikanta Maharana, T. Abhimanyu Dora, and Priyadarsini Samal on October 17. With these arrests, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has risen to 123.

Investigation Continues

The Crime Branch said that multiple teams are still investigating the case to trace other key conspirators and uncover the full extent of the racket.

