Bhubaneswar: The health condition of popular Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar has improved slightly, said the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today.

Majumdar (54) has been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications at the premier health facilities since September 4.

“There is slight improvement in Majumdar’s health condition including his neurological status. His vitals are stable and he is out of ventilator support. At present, the music composer is being treated at the Medicine Ward,” said the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in a bulletin today.

Majumdar had been admitted to the premier health facility in a comatose state on September 4. He had been found with multiple comorbid conditions, including hypertension and chronic liver disease.

Initially, the Ollywood music composer was treated at the Medical ICU and was put on ventilator support.

Majumdar had been shifted to the Medicine Ward on September 25 after some improvement in his health condition.

However, he was taken back to the Medical ICU on October 11 after deterioration in his health condition.

“Majumdar was taken out of the vasopressor and mechanical ventilator support as there is an improvement in his health condition,” said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning here that Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar succumbed to multiple health complications while being treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar a few days ago.