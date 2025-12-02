Bhubaneswar: Following widespread criticism of his recent remarks about unmarried couples visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Journalist and social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra today issued an apology to devotees of Lord Jagannath. However, he stopped short of directly admitting fault.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Mishra said his earlier statements were not based on his personal imagination. “Several websites have mentioned similar beliefs. I have not created anything on my own,” he said, adding he has since removed the controversial video.

“I haven’t spread any rumour, nor have I knowingly hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. I only mentioned traditions as they are described. If my words have hurt anyone’s feelings, I seek forgiveness,” he stated.

The controversy erupted after Mishra claimed in a video that unmarried couples visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple might face breakups or may not be able to marry. He also referred to a belief involving a supposed curse by Radha Rani, narrating a story in which she was allegedly stopped by servitors from entering the temple, leading to her anger and the curse.

The remarks triggered backlash from devotees and social media users, who demanded clarification from Mishra.

Meanwhile, Jagannath Temple servitor Gourahari Pradhan lodged a police complaint at the Singhadwara Police Station seeking Mishra’s immediate arrest.