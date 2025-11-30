Puri: Fresh controversy erupted around social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra after a police complaint was filed against him for his remarks on unmarried couples visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Servitor files complaint seeking arrest

A servitor of the Jagannath Temple, Gourahari Pradhan, lodged a complaint at the Singhadwar Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of Shubhankar Mishra.

“Shubhankar Mishra is spreading wrong messages regarding Srimandir. His comments may create unnecessary confusion among devotees of Lord Jagannath,” Pradhan stated.

Also Read: Odisha Govt to install ‘Oil Board’ to promote healthy eating

Influencer’s controversial statement

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Mishra claimed that unmarried couples visiting the Jagannath Temple may see their relationship fall apart, suggesting the temple carries a curse associated with Radha Rani.

He further narrated a story claiming that Radha Rani was once denied entry into the temple by servitors, who told her that even the Lord’s wives were not allowed inside. According to him, Radha Rani became upset and cursed that unmarried couples entering the shrine would not see their relationship succeed.

Also Read: IndiGo completes Airbus software update on all 200 aircraft; Air India resets 90 pc A320 fleet

Devotees, servitors call statement misleading

Mishra’s remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from devotees and servitors, who called the claims misleading, unverified, and disrespectful to the traditions of Srimandir.

The controversy has intensified, with many demanding accountability for spreading misinformation related to the revered shrine.