Bhubaneswar: Journalist Shubhankar Mishra has landed in a controversy with a recent YouTube video in which he said that unmarried couples visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri may face breakup and may not succeed in their marriage plans.

In the video, Mishra said there is a belief that the temple carries a curse given by Radha Rani. He narrated a story suggesting that Radha Rani once attempted to visit the temple to see Lord Jagannath, but was stopped by the servitors. According to him, the servitors told her that even the Lord’s wives were not permitted inside, so she too could not be allowed entry.

Mishra claimed that the denial angered Radha Rani, leading her to curse the temple so that no unmarried couple would be able to enter, and those who did would not see their love story succeed.

Sharp reactions

Mishra's remarks have triggered sharp reactions. Devotees of Lord Jagannath and servitors of the temple have criticised the statement, calling it misleading and disrespectful. They have said that such comments may create unnecessary confusion among visitors.

Social media users and devotees have demanded clarification from Mishra over his comments.