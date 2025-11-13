Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were injured in a stampede-like situation at Cuttack Bali Yatra today.

The incident was reported from the trade fair during a musical event by Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal in the evening.

Thousands of people gathered near the stage to witness the musical event on the last day of Bali Yatra on Thursday.

Some visitors reportedly broke the barricades to reach near the stage soon after the arrival of the Bollywood singer. In the process, a few visitors fell on the ground and sustained injuries, reports said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot

Two injured persons were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Senior police officials, including twin city Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

“Thousands of people congregated near the Baishnaba Pani Mancha at Bali Yatra to witness the musical event by Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal. The singer arrived on the stage around an hour behind the schedule. Some visitors broke the barricades and pushed aside others to reach near the stage. The police personnel deployed near the stage had a tough time to manage the crowd,” said a visitor.