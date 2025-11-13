Cuttack: A late-night rescue operation at the Cuttack Bali Yatra ended safely after eight people were trapped on a joyride that got stuck about 50 feet above the ground. The incident occurred around 11:03 PM on Wednesday.

According to Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Fire Service teams deployed at the fairground rushed to the spot as soon as they received the alert. Tower lights were installed immediately, and a hydraulic platform was sent from the Abhinav Bidanasi (CDA) Fire Station to begin the rescue.

Rescue operation successful despite challenges

The operation was difficult because rescuers had to handle the weight of both the hydraulic platform cage and the joyride compartment. Despite the challenges, the team managed to bring all the trapped people down safely.

DFO Prakash Jena, Firefighter Lipuna Muduli, and a joyride technician entered the hydraulic platform cage to reach the victims. Dr. Hav Ajay Kumar Tripathy operated the platform’s superstructure under the guidance of the Chief Fire Officer.

Majhi said communication through VHF remained smooth throughout the operation, helping different teams coordinate effectively. The rescue took about one and a half hours and drew appreciation from visitors present at the spot.

The DCP of Cuttack and his team also extended strong support, ensuring the operation was completed without any interruption.