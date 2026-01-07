Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in response to the ongoing statewide agitation by government doctors, even as the doctors’ body has decided to continue its protest, defying the order.

Two-hour OPD shutdown disrupts healthcare

Doctors across Odisha have launched a statewide agitation over a 10-point charter of demands. As part of the protest, outpatient department services at government hospitals have been shut for two hours every morning since Monday. The shutdown has severely affected patient care, leading to inconvenience for people visiting public health facilities.

ESMA imposed for six months

In view of the disruption in essential health services, the state government on Tuesday imposed ESMA for a period of six months. The Home Department issued a formal notification, stating that the decision was taken in the interest of the general public.

Under the ESMA order, doctors, nursing officers, pharmacists, paramedical staff, technicians, third and fourth grade employees, and even contractual staff have been barred from participating in any form of agitation.

The order applies to employees working at medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, municipal hospitals, and other government health institutions.

The government said the step was necessary to ensure that healthcare services across the state are not disrupted.

OMSA defies ESMA, agitation to continue

Despite the ESMA order, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) held an emergency meeting of its central executive committee on Tuesday night through virtual mode. The association decided to continue the two-hour OPD shutdown.

OMSA president Dr Kishore Mishra said the doctors would not withdraw their agitation until their demands are met. He said that the association is prepared to face arrests if the government chooses to act under ESMA. According to him, the protest will continue until the demands are fulfilled.