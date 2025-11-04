Koraput: Fear and superstition have gripped Gadabaduda village under Narayanpatna block of Odisha's Koraput district, where villagers have barred outsiders from entering their village for eight days following a series of unnatural deaths in the locality.

According to reports, eight people from the village have died unexpectedly this year. Believing these deaths to be caused by the anger of their village goddess, the tribal residents decided to impose strict restrictions to appease her.

The villagers claimed that the goddess had left the village after being displeased, bringing sorrow and misfortune to its residents. To seek forgiveness and invite her back, they recently performed traditional rituals. Each household contributed funds for the puja, which included rituals and a community feast.

Restriction imposed by villagers

After the ceremony, the villagers believe the goddess has returned and blessed the village once again. However, they have imposed a restriction: no one from the village is allowed to go outside, and no outsider can enter the village for eight days. They fear that any violation of this rule might anger the goddess again and bring more deaths.

To enforce the ban, bamboo barricades have been erected at the village entrances, and posters have been put up warning outsiders not to enter. “This is our ancestral tradition, and we cannot go against it,” said one of the villagers.