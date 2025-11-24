Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today gave its approval to a Supplementary Budget proposal for 2025-26 financial year.

The Supplementary Budget proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the Odisha Assembly during the upcoming Winter Session on November 28. The Appropriation Bill will be moved on December 8.

The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly will commence on November 27. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the Odisha Assembly on the opening day of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session of the Assembly, having 29 business days, will continue till December 31.

BJP govt had moved annual Budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal

The BJP government in Odisha had tabled an annual Budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal in the Assembly on February 17.

Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had presented the Budget proposal in the Assembly.

According to the Chief Minister, the government set a target to make Odisha a $ 500 billion economy by 2036, the centenary year of formation of the state.

As per the Budget proposal, the state government expected to collect Rs 1.18 lakh crore revenue from its own sources in the 2025-26 fiscal.

The government is expected to get Rs 60,000 crore as tax revenue and Rs 58,000 crore as non-tax revenue in 2025-26 fiscal.

The state government will get Rs 93,000 crore from the Centre in terms of tax devolution and central assistance.