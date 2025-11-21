Rayagada: A health scare has gripped Padakapadu village under Matikana Gram Panchayat in Rayagada Sadar Block after five suspected jaundice-related deaths were reported over the past six months.

The latest victim, 29-year-old Nagesh Nishika, died on Thursday evening before he could receive medical treatment. Villagers said Nagesh experienced stomach pain and vomiting earlier in the day while working in farmland and died within hours. According to locals, he had no previous health issues and was never formally diagnosed with jaundice.

Also Read: Eviction Drive at Salia Sahi Clears Path for New 200-Foot Parallel Road in Bhubaneswar

Over the last six months, four other villagers — Muna Perpaka (25), Hire Nishika (30), Diraka Nishika (62) and Mutuli Perpaka (64) — have also died under similar circumstances. While Hire and Muna were confirmed to have jaundice, Diraka and Mutuli reportedly showed symptoms including swelling in the legs, hands, and face before their deaths.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda Square Chokes Under Traffic Chaos as Encroachments, Illegal Parking Go Unchecked

Two more under treatment amid uncertainty

Two more youths — Sanama Nishika and Biju Nishika — are currently undergoing treatment for different health complications. While Sanama has severe facial swelling, Biju is being treated for tuberculosis, villagers said.

Tubewells in poor condition, claim residents

Residents suspect contaminated drinking water may be the cause behind the sudden increase in unexplained deaths. “Two tubewells are located in unhygienic surroundings and have not been repaired for years. People are falling sick after using the water,” alleged villager Arakshit Nishika. He also claimed that no health officials have visited the village despite repeated pleas.

Padakapadu, located just 15–20 km from Rayagada district headquarters, is home to nearly 25 families comprising around 100 residents.

Authorities yet to confirm cause of deaths

When contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. V. Sarojini Devi said no official reports of such incidents had reached her office. She assured that a medical team would soon be deployed to investigate the deaths and assess the situation.

The rising number of suspected jaundice cases has left villagers anxious, demanding immediate clean water supply and medical intervention.