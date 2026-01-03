Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,71,318 farmers have so far sold their paddy at the procurement centres (Mandi) in 18 districts of Odisha, said the state government in a statement today.

Out of these farmers, altogether 1,85,820 have received the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as well as input assistance. So far, an amount of Rs 2,247.52 crore towards Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Rs 693.51crore towards input assistance have been disbursed among the farmers, said the state government.

For the first time, the state government has implemented Aadhaar-based payments to ensure that only genuine farmers registered on the P-PAS (Paddy Procurement Automation System) Portal receive payment directly into their bank accounts.

Farmers were told to update their KYC details

Lesser than one percent of the total payment transactions have been identified as failed cases, primarily due to account freeze, Aadhaar de-seeding, KYC Pending and bank accounts reaching the maximum transaction limit.

All such failed cases have been identified, and the concerned farmers are being contacted directly from OSCSC Headquarters on their registered mobile numbers and advised to visit their respective bank branches to undertake necessary corrections. At the district level, the DRCS offices is also contacting such farmers to facilitate timely rectification of bank details and ensure prompt payment, informed the state government.

“The farmers are informed to update their KYC details at the earliest. For any clarification or assistance, they may contact OSCSC Headquarters in person or by dialing the toll-free helpline number 1967,” it added.