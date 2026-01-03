Fatal accident at Rupali Square

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed after an Ama Bus rammed into an autorickshaw at Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, triggering panic and outrage among commuters in the busy area.

Autorickshaw crushed between two buses

According to reports, a speeding Ama Bus operating on Route No. 32 hit the autorickshaw from behind at Rupali Square. The impact pushed the autorickshaw into another bus ahead, crushing the vehicle between the two buses and causing extensive damage.

An autorickshaw crushed between two buses at Rupali Square, Bhubaneswar. Photograph: (Sambad English)

Identity of victims yet to be ascertained

The identities of the two deceased persons have not been confirmed so far. Further details are awaited from the police.

Road blockade disrupts traffic

Following the incident, locals and commuters blocked the main road in protest, leading to severe traffic disruption on the Vani Vihar–Sahid Nagar route.

Police rush to spot, situation brought under control

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and personnel from Sahid Nagar police station rushed to the spot to manage the situation and pacify the agitated crowd. Traffic movement was later regulated as authorities initiated further action.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.