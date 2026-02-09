Puri: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl in Odisha’s Puri district died after a prolonged head lice infection allegedly aggravated by parental negligence. The tragic incident, which took place in Champagada Sahi under Balanga police station limits, has sparked concern over lack of medical attention and child care awareness in rural areas.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmipriya Sahu, daughter of Lingaraj Sahu.

As per reports, Lakshmipriya, a Class VI student at a local school, was suffering from severe head lice infestation for the past few months. Despite repeated efforts to address the problem, her condition continued to deteriorate. Her mother, Satyabhama Sahu had advised shaving her head as a preventive measure, but Lakshmipriya was unwilling to do so. The infestation gradually worsened, spreading extensively across her scalp. Embarrassed by the persistent foul odour, the girl began isolating herself and stopped venturing outside. With her hair usually kept tied, the severity of the infection went unnoticed by other family members until her health sharply declined.

Parental negligence alleged

Three days ago, Lakshmipriya’s condition took a sudden turn for the worse when she began vomiting blood. She was immediately taken to Puri Medical College and Hospital, where she remained under treatment. However, she passed away on Saturday night. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the locality. Residents and social activists have questioned the apparent lack of timely care and parental responsibility, stressing the need for better health awareness and prompt medical attention to avert similar tragedies in the future.

