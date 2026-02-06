Cuttack/Phulbani: Tension gripped court premises in Odisha on Friday after bomb threats were sent to three district courts through anonymous emails, triggering a major security alert and raising concerns over public safety.

Second such incident in a month

According to reports, threatening emails warning of possible bomb explosions were received by the Cuttack District and Sessions Judge Court, Puri District Court and the Phulbani District Court. This is the second instance of bomb threats being sent to district courts in Odisha in recent weeks.

Swift evacuation and search operations

Acting promptly, authorities evacuated the court premises to ensure the safety of judges, lawyers, staff and litigants. Bomb disposal squads were rushed to both locations and carried out thorough search operations under the supervision of senior police officials.

Security intensified across court premises

Following the threats, police significantly beefed up security in and around the court complexes in Cuttack, Puri and Phulbani. Entry points were closely monitored as a precautionary measure.

Earlier threats declared hoax

On January 8, similar emails were received by courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Deogarh. Taking the matter seriously, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered a high-level inquiry to verify the authenticity of the threats.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the earlier bomb threats were hoaxes.