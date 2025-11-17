Rayagada: A truck driver from Uttar Pradesh died after the vehicle overturned on the state highway near Buduni Chhak in Bishamakatak block of Odisha's Rayagada district on Monday morning.

As per reports, the truck was carrying iron materials from Visakhapatnam to Rourkela when the driver lost control amid dense fog. The vehicle skidded to the roadside and overturned. The driver was trapped under the truck.

Cops recover body

Cops from the Bishamakatak police station and the Fire Services personnel reached the spot and began rescue operations. After several hours of cutting through the iron materials with gas cutters, the driver’s body was recovered.

Police have launched an investigation. The identity of the deceased driver is yet to be confirmed.