Rayagada: A jawan of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Rayagada district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Gouri Prasad Tadingi.

According to reports, Gouri’s body was found on the roadside between Pitamahal and Jamadeipentha under the Rayagada block. Upon receiving information, the Sesakhala police reached the spot and began an investigation into the case.

Police probe underway

Police said the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu informed that Gouri had reported for duty on Wednesday night but was later found dead.

Preliminary information suggests that the deceased was suffering from health issues, though the police have not ruled out other possible causes. A detailed probe is underway to determine the circumstances leading to his death.