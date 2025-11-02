Baripada: A tusker was killed after being hit by the Shalimar Express train near Agria railway crossing, around four kilometres from Betnoti in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, late on Saturday night. The train was halted briefly after the accident before resuming its journey.

According to locals, the elephant was struck near the level crossing while crossing the tracks. Villagers rushed to the spot and later informed the Betnoti Forest Range Office through local journalists.

Locals alleged that elephants frequently move through human settlements, highways, and railway tracks in the Betnoti forest area, but the forest department has failed to take adequate preventive measures.

Elephant was roaming in the area before mishap

Sources said that over 30 elephants roam in the forest regions under the Betnoti Range. On Saturday night, a tusker separated from its herd and was seen wandering near Sarbana and Bishrampur villages.

Around 11.30 pm, the Shalimar Express hit the tusker while it was crossing the track. The elephant died on the spot.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area as locals blamed poor coordination between the forest and railway departments for the accident.

After receiving information, concerned Forest officials reached the spot and began an investigation.