Boipariguda: Two policemen sustained critical injuries after their motorcycles crashed while chasing ganja smugglers at Ramgiri area under Boipariguda police limits in Odisha's Koraput district.

The victims are -- Ramgiri outpost ASI Bishnu Madkami and driver Dambaru Chalan.

According to reports, Ramgiri police outpost received an information that three ganja smugglers were travelling on a motorcycle through the Ramgiri area under Boipariguda. Acting on the tip-off, the police launched an immediate chase to intercept the suspects.

High-speed chase ends in accident

Assistant Sub-Inspector Bishnu Madkami and driver Damburu Chalan pursued the smugglers on two separate motorcycles. During the chase, about 11 km from Ramgiri outpost near Dhalapur Nursery, both police bikes met with a serious accident on a sharp curve of the road.

Two policemen thrown onto the road

The impact left both policemen critically injured, with the officers being thrown onto the road. The smugglers, however, managed to escape during the chaos following the accident.

Locals rush to help, injured shifted to hospital

Local residents, along with Boipariguda police personnel, rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured policemen to Boipariguda CHC by an ambulance.

Referred to Koraput Medical College

After receiving primary treatment, doctors referred both injured policemen to Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College & Hospital, Koraput, as their condition was stated to be critical. Further investigation into the smugglers’ escape is underway.