Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday suggested a four-point key action plan to strengthen the education system in Odisha.

Pradhan offered the suggestions during a high-level review meeting held here in Bhubaneswar on curriculum reform and textbook development in Odisha.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the state’s preparedness for introducing new textbooks aligned with the national curriculum framework.

According to an official statement, the Union Education Minister, during the high-level meeting, reviewed the progress of curriculum development and capacity building of Master Resource Persons across districts.

Pradhan, during his interactions, also advised district-level officials to actively engage students and parents to create awareness and enthusiasm about the new textbooks.

On the occasion, the Union Minister gave four key suggestions to strengthen the education system in the state. He advised the state government officials to give priority to the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat, launched by the Indian government in July 2021, and strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN).

Emphasis on mother-tongue-based education till Class V

He also suggested the promotion of mother-tongue-based education at least up to Class V, further strengthening of the PM-POSHAN scheme with emphasis on student nutrition, and expansion of the implementation of 10 bagless school days per year for students of Classes VI to X as envisaged in NEP 2020.

During the meeting, the state government informed that, in line with NEP 2020, Odisha is developing new textbooks and plans to introduce 55 newly developed textbooks for Classes I to VIII from the academic year 2026–27.

These textbooks have been translated and contextualised from NCERT materials to reflect Odisha’s local needs, culture, and heritage.

Notably, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has completed the translation and contextualisation of all 55 new textbooks, which will be implemented in all schools from the academic year 2026–27.

To ensure smooth rollout, 1,000 Master Resource Persons have been trained in four batches across four zones of the state.

These Master Resource Persons will subsequently train over 1.66 lakh primary teachers from the School and Mass Education Department and the ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department at the district level.